SEE: Emotions overflow as Avesh reunites with family

Last updated on: April 21, 2025 13:52 IST

After a match-winning final over to help Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secure a dramatic two-run win over Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, seamer Avesh Khan's emotional moment with his parents have won hearts.

In the video, Avesh Khan is seen making a video call to his mother after his 3 wicket-haul.

 

As emotions poured in from the other side of the screen, teammate Nicholas Pooran was seen telling Avesh's mother: 'Why are you crying?'.

Avesh explained this to his mother, 'Mummy, woh puch raha he, kyun ro rahi ho?'

Pooran then lovingly requested her, 'Don’t cry. Nahi crying. Smile, smile, smile only. Beta good, beta bhalo.' he added with a touch of warmth in his voice.

Soon after, Avesh reunited with his family and was seen hugging his parents. 

