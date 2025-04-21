Cousin In Tears As Mumbai Teen Makes CSK Debut

SEE: Ayush Mhatre's cousin in tears as he makes an impactful debut for CSK. Video: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings handed a debut to teen Ayush Mhatre in their IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

The 17-year-old batter, who CSK signed last week to replace injured skipper Rituraj Gaikwad, came in place of the struggling Rahul Tripathi in the playing XI.

The right-handed batter, who represents Mumbai in domestic cricket, joined CSK for Rs 30 lakh (Rs 3 million).

Coming in at No 3, he dazzled 'home' fans with a 15-ball 32-run cameo, hitting four boundaries and two sixes along the way, for an impactful debut.

Young Ayush hit the second ball he faced past the non-striker for a four. He flicked the third delivery for a six over deep mid-wicket and pulled the fourth powerfully into the stands for another maximum off Ashwani Kumar.

The show ended in the seventh over when Deepak Chahar dug in a leg-cutter. Ayush went hard at it but ended up giving a regulation catch to Mitchell Santner at long-on.

Although in the CSK camp, Ayush was not short of support during his eye-catching knock.

His band of cousins were spotted celebrating his boundaries, with one of them driven to tears of joy.

'Pure Wholesomeness!! What the debut meant to Ayush's cousins! #MIvCSK #WhistlePodu,' CSK captioned a video posted on its X handle.'

Ayush's rise to prominence began with his exceptional performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he set a world record by becoming the youngest player to score over 150 runs in List A cricket.

At 17 years and 168 days, he scored 181 runs against Nagaland, surpassing the previous record held by Yashasvi Jaiswal. In that innings, he hit 15 fours and 11 sixes, demonstrating his aggressive batting style. ​

IMAGE: CSK debutant Ayush Mhatre hit four boundaries and two sixes in his 15-ball 32-run cameo. Photograph: BCCI

Following this, Ayush made his first-class debut for Mumbai in the Irani Cup, opening the innings alongside Prithvi Shaw. Although his initial scores were modest, his consistent performances, including a notable 176-run innings against Maharashtra, caught the attention of selectors. ​

Ayush has played nine first-class matches and seven List A games, scoring 962 runs.

Impressed by his domestic performances, CSK invited Ayush for trials ahead of the IPL 2025 season.

Former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni expressed admiration for the young opener's skills.

Ayush is known for his aggressive and fearless batting. His ability to play aerial shots and dominate bowlers, even in high-pressure situations, has drawn comparisons to some of the best young talents in Indian cricket.

Fans and cricket enthusiasts are eager to see how Ayush Mhatre's career unfolds, with high expectations for his contributions to both CSK and Indian cricket in the future.