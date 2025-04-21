Shreyas, Kishan regain BCCI central contracts

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer has been handed a Category B contract while Ishan Kishan is included in Category C. Photograph: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced annual central contracts for 2024-25 season, marking the return of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan, who were left out of the 2023-24 list.

Only four players made it to the A+ category -- Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was upgraded to A category, while youngsters Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Abhishek Sharma, Rajat Patidar and Varun Chakaravarthy received maiden BCCI central contracts and have been included in category C.

The central contracts are divided in 4 categories -- A+, A, B, C -- depending upon the players' performances and participation across three formats. There were speculations over Rohit, Kohli and Jadeja's exit from A+ category (top bracket offering an annual salary of INR 7 crore) after their retirement from T20 internationals, but the trio was retained by the board.

Kishan and Iyer were left out from the list of centrally-contracted players last year, after failing to show up for domestic engagements despite a directive from the BCCI.

While Kishan went on a long break after the end of the ODI World Cup last year and remained unavailable until the IPL, Iyer eventually did feature in a few matches for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy including the semi-final and the final.

However, Iyer still found himself at the receiving end after it emerged that he had attended a Kolkata Knight Riders' camp in Mumbai when his domestic side was busy playing a Ranji Trophy fixture.

Full List Of Players in BCCI's Central Contracts For 2024-25 Season: