SEE: Jayawardene salutes 'Maverick' Ro

Rohit Sharma was at his vintage best against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede on Sunday.

Following his match-winning knock against the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mahela Jayawardene lauded opener Rohit Sharma's mindset following a lean patch in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Rohit smashed an unbeaten knock of 76 runs from 45 balls, featuring six maximums and four boundaries at a strike rate of 168.89.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene praised the veteran opener for his approach.

'I think for a guy with that kind of experience, you literally leave them be and have those positive conversations. Polly and I had conversations with him, and he was quite okay about everything,' Jayawardene said.

'He knew what he needed to do. He worked on his timing and got through the first 3-4 overs. He had a couple of shots which probably mistimed a little bit, but that's how the game goes.

'Once he comes off that, we know that he's going to change the game & the momentum. The intent was there from Day one, even though he was failing. So, it was good for us that he was trying to play for the team. He's been playing this tempo for a while, and he understands himself,' he Head Coach added.