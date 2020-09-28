Sanju Samson reveals reason behind powerful hitting

Source:

Edited By:

September 28, 2020 10:18 IST

‘The power comes from genes. My father is a very powerful man’

Photographs: Kind Courtesy BCCI/IPL

In-form Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson said he has been timing the ball really well for the last one year but was left frustrated after some of the things that he tried didn't work out.

Samson hit quickfire 74 and 85 in his last two innings, scoring a total of 159 runs at an average of 79.50.

"I have been hitting it well for the past one year. So I was just sticking to my routine and feeling confident. I am happy to win a few games," Samson said after helping the Royals beat Kings XI Punjab by four wickets on Sunday.

"I was trying hard but things were not happening. I did a lot of soul searching after being frustrated at trying stuff. Then I worked hard."

"I asked myself what do I need to achieve? I told myself I have 10 years of this wonderful game in me, and I have to give everything to these 10 years."

He hit seven sixes and four boundaries in his 42-ball 85 that kept the Royals in the hunt while chasing the target of 224.

Talking about his power-hitting, he said: "The power comes from genes. My father is a very powerful man."

The Royals skipper Steve Smith heaped praise on Samson. "Sanju is striking the ball cleanly all over the ground. Taking pressure off everyone."