HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Salt-Kohli brace for Archer showdown as RCB, RR clash

Salt-Kohli brace for Archer showdown as RCB, RR clash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 12, 2025 15:51 IST

x

Jofra Archer

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals will be hoping for another match-winning performance from pacer Jofra Archer when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL match in Jaipur on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli will brace for a fiery showdown against thunderbolts from express pacer Jofra Archer as Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru look to get back to winning ways in the IPL match in Jaipur on Sunday.

Both teams head into the contest smarting from defeats.

While RCB went down to Delhi Capitals by six wickets, RR were blown away by Gujarat Titans in a 58-run drubbing.

 

RCB, with three wins from five matches, are placed in the top half of the points table at fourth, while RR, with a victory less in as many games, are languishing at number seven.

After copping the most expensive spell in IPL history on the opening night, England pacer Archer has turned things around.

Relentlessly bowling at over 144 kph, the speedster had batters gasping before knocking them over. He delivered a match-defining spell of 3/25 against Punjab Kings, lighting up the game by shattering in-form batter Shreyas Iyer's stumps with a 148.6 kph thunderbolt.

He cranked it up to 152.3 kph against Gujarat Titans earlier this week, and sent back skipper Shubman Gill with a 147.7 kph in-swinger.

Come Saturday, Archer will be tasked with the responsibility of getting the crucial scalps of Kohli (186 runs) and fellow-England teammate Salt (143 runs), a pairing that can take the game away in a matter of overs.

Archer's resurgence is a shot in the arm for the Royals as apart from Sandeep Sharma, the rest of their bowling attack has struggled to control the scoring rate, something the RCB batters will look to exploit.

Kohli has blown hot and cold this season, despite two half-centuries. But with the explosive Salt, who can take off from ball one, for company, the former India captain has had the luxury of showing controlled aggression. He'll be eyeing more consistency with the bat.

Devdutt Padikkal will also be eager to get a big score after underwhelming returns.

RCB will also lean on skipper Rajat Patidar, who's been in fine touch, while Tim David and Liam Livingstone remain potent finishers in the middle and lower order.

The Bengaluru outfit, still searching for its first IPL title, has a strong pace bowling attack in Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, but spin bowlers need to be a little more consistent.

The Royals, on the other hand, will be hoping for a batting resurgence after the GT debacle, when they were bowled out for a 159.

They have the firepower, with Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Nitish Rana at the top, and the explosive duo of Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer waiting down the order.

Teams (from):

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (captain), Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Match starts: 15.30 IST

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Dhoni's Comeback But Narine's Show
Dhoni's Comeback But Narine's Show
Beleaguered CSK 'not putting white flag up just yet'
Beleaguered CSK 'not putting white flag up just yet'
In Numbers: Dhoni's CSK Hits New Low
In Numbers: Dhoni's CSK Hits New Low
Cheeka slams CSK: 'Why not try Prithvi Shaw?'
Cheeka slams CSK: 'Why not try Prithvi Shaw?'
How KKR outplayed CSK at Chepauk
How KKR outplayed CSK at Chepauk

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 10 Best Places To Work, According To LinkedIn

webstory image 2

No Sugar! 10 Sweet But Sugar-Free Desserts

webstory image 3

Sholay's New Andaaz!

VIDEOS

Tourists throng Kashmir Valley, witness beauty of Dal Lake2:03

Tourists throng Kashmir Valley, witness beauty of Dal Lake

Devotees throng Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on occasion of Hanuman Jayanti1:09

Devotees throng Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on...

Akanksha Puri's super-hot look deserves your attention!1:15

Akanksha Puri's super-hot look deserves your attention!

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD