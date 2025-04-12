In Numbers: Dhoni's CSK Hits New Low

IMAGE: The match against KKR turned out to be a nightmare for skipper M S Dhoni as apart from his batting failure CSK suffered the ignominy of losing three home games on the trot. Photograph: BCCI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's much-anticipated return to the helm of Chennai Super Kings ended on an embarrassing note as the five-time champions slumped to their fifth defeat in IPL 2025 in Chennai on Friday, April 11, 2025.

A clinical Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed them by eight wickets in front of a sea of yellow, dealing another heavy blow to their crumbling Chepauk fortress.

For the first time, CSK have lost five consecutive games in their IPL history. This is also the first time CSK have lost three games in a row at Chepauk in 18 IPL seasons.

They had lost four consecutive matches in three seasons -- 2010, 2022 and 2023.

CSK, who began the season with a four wicket win over Mumbai Indians at home, went down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 50 runs in their next home game.

They lost to Rajasthan Royals by 6 runs in an away game before Delhi Capitals handed them a 25-run thrashing at home. Then it was Punjab Kings' turn to add to their misery, as CSK lost the away tie by 18 runs.

Against KKR on Friday, CSK, after being put in to bat, came up with another shoddy batting display and was restricted to 103-9 in 20 overs, the lowest total by any team in this IPL edition so far.

Stats

KKR spinners accounted for six CSK wickets, the most by any team in an IPL innings.

It was the second lowest total by any team at Chepauk after RCB's 70 all-out against CSK in 2019.

Also, it was CSK's lowest total at home and the second lowest in their IPL history, following the 97 against Mumbai at the Wankhede in 2022.

CSK's other worst performances with the bat was 109 against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur in 2008 and 110 for 8 versus the then Delhi Daredevils in an away match in 2012.

Besides, the 8-wicket loss to KKR was their biggest defeat margin in terms of balls remaining (59 balls), surpassing the loss against Mumbai Indians (46 balls) in Sharjah in 2020.

Dhoni was leading CSK for the first time in 683 days after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2025 due to an elbow fracture.

It turned out to be a nightmare for the 43 year old as he could only manage 1 run off 4 balls after coming out to bat at number nine.

Stats

Sunil Narine, who picked 3-13, is second on the list of bowlers with most wickets against CSK with 26 scalps. Only Lasith Malinga (31 wickets) is ahead of him.

Dhoni, who has guided CSK to five IPL and two Champions League titles, has led the side in 213 matches, winning 128 of them.

Dhoni last captained CSK in the IPL 2023 final, where he guided them to a fifth IPL title. The veteran 'keeper-batter handed over the captaincy to Gaikwad ahead of the IPL 2024 season.

Against KKR, he became the oldest captain to lead an IPL side at 43 years and 278 days, breaking the record held by the late Shane Warne, who was 41 years and 249 days old when he led the Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians in 2011.