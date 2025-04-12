How KKR outplayed CSK at Chepauk

'We had our plans. I have played here last two years, so has Moeen. DJ knows the conditions as well. The wicket is a bit sticky, the ball stops on you a bit. Credit goes to the spinners'

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane praised their spinners’ performance while also shedding light on how KKR’s strategy worked flawlessly on the night. Photograph: BCCI

In a thrilling display of tactical brilliance, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane credited his team’s understanding of the Chepauk conditions and the execution of their well-thought-out plans for their dominant victory over Chennai Super Kings.

With spinners playing a crucial role in dismantling CSK's batting, Rahane praised their performance while also shedding light on how KKR’s strategy worked flawlessly on the night.

"We had our plans. I have played here last two years, so has Moeen. DJ knows the conditions as well. The wicket is a bit sticky, the ball stops on you a bit. Credit goes to the spinners, our plans worked well today," he said.

"Long way to go in the tournament, don't want to share too much of those plans.

"I thought the wicket would play together, it looked like a 170 type of wicket. But can't take any credit away from the bowlers."

Rahane picked the spinners for special praise after they accounted for six of the nine CSK wickets.

"Moeen (Ali) played well - never easy to play just one game and then miss out, and then come back in. So did Sunny (Sunil Narine) and Varun (Chakravarthy). Sunny went for runs in the last game, but came back strong. So did Vaibhav (Arora) and Harshit (Rana)."

"All in all a good bowling performance.”