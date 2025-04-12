Dhoni's Comeback But Narine's Show

IMAGE: Sunil Narine transformed into a one-man wrecking crew. Photograph: BCCI

On a night meant to celebrate Mahendra Singh Dhoni's return as captain, Sunil Narine turned party pooper in stunning fashion -- delivering a ruthless all-round performance to dismantle Chennai Super Kings and hand Kolkata Knight Riders a crushing eight wicket win at Chepauk.

Bowling first on a surface offering grip and turn, Narine was unplayable. His 3/13 tore through CSK's fragile middle order, removing Rahul Tripathi, Ravindra Jadeja and Dhoni in a devastating spell that ripped the heart out of the innings.

CSK could only muster 103 -- their lowest-ever total at Chepauk and the lowest by any team this IPL season.

But Narine wasn't done.

Opening the chase, Narine transformed into a one-man wrecking crew. He bludgeoned 44 off just 18 deliveries, launching a barrage of boundaries and towering sixes that left CSK shell-shocked.

The first hint of brutality came in the opening over -- Narine stood still and pulled a short ball from Khaleel Ahmed deep into the stands, a shot that announced his intentions loud and clear.

Did you know?

KKR's 71/1 in the Powerplay is the second-highest Powerplay score conceded by CSK at Chepauk in IPL history. Highest: 80/1 by LSG in 2023 2nd Highest: 71/1 by KKR in 2025

There was no looking back. He dealt in destruction: A six and four in Khaleel's second over, back-to-back sixes off Ravichandran Ashwin, and an all-out assault that powered KKR to 71/1 inside the Powerplay.

Ashwin was treated with disdain -- every flighted delivery punished, every variation picked apart. It was calculated chaos from a batter in complete command.

Though Noor Ahmad eventually denied him a fifty, the damage had already been inflicted. Narine didn't just chase down a target -- he erased any hope CSK had of clawing back into the contest. His bat roared louder than his ball, and that's saying something.

The chase was wrapped up in just 10.1 overs, with Rinku Singh applying the finishing touches. But this was Narine's night -- one of those rare, unforgettable all-round masterclasses that leave even the opposition fans in stunned silence.

For CSK, it was a humbling reality check. Five straight defeats, three at home, and the aura of Chepauk crumbling under pressure. A side built on experience suddenly looks outdated and outpaced. Changes are needed -- and fast.

But for Narine, this was a vintage reminder: Age might be creeping in, but the fire burns just as bright. When he turns up like this, there's no stopping him.