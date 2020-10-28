News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Tendulkar, Shastri laud Saha's knock against Delhi Capitals

Tendulkar, Shastri laud Saha's knock against Delhi Capitals

Source: PTI
October 28, 2020 12:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Wriddhiman Saha

IMAGE: Wriddhiman Saha went on the attack after a cautious start. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar lauded Wriddhiman Saha's 'under-rated' shot-making while the national team's head coach Ravi Shastri found his 45-ball-87 simply 'outstanding' as they lavished praise on the Test specialist's IPL performance for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

 

Saha smashed 12 fours and two sixes for SRH in their 88-run victory over Delhi Capitals, showing his hitting skills which have largely gone unnoticed over the years.

"Very smart batting," Tendulkar tweeted. "I also feel that @Wriddhipops quick scoring ability is invariably underrated," he also said.

Wriddhiman Saha

He loved the manner in which Saha was able to improvise his shots.

"Improvised his shots after picking the line and length of the ball. There was no slogging at all. Played a fantastic innings which I thoroughly enjoyed watching."

Shastri, on his part, once again termed him as the world's best wicketkeeper and praised his Tuesday's batting effort.

Wriddhiman Saha

"To the best Glove Man in the world. Outstanding performance tonight," Shastri said.

Wriddhiman only plays Test matches for India but has the distinction of scoring a hundred in an IPL final for Kings XI Punjab against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2014 edition. 

Wriddhiman Saha

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Turning Point: Rashid bamboozles Delhi
Turning Point: Rashid bamboozles Delhi
Rashid Khan reveals his bowling strengths...
Rashid Khan reveals his bowling strengths...
Why Stoinis, Hetmyer batted ahead of Iyer against SRH
Why Stoinis, Hetmyer batted ahead of Iyer against SRH
New Covid cases remain below 45k; tally nears 80 lakh
New Covid cases remain below 45k; tally nears 80 lakh
Delhi Capitals must hit reset now!
Delhi Capitals must hit reset now!
Hahhaaa! This is 2020's funniest wildlife photo
Hahhaaa! This is 2020's funniest wildlife photo
Radhika or Sonakshi: Who's the hottest showstopper?
Radhika or Sonakshi: Who's the hottest showstopper?

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

More like this

PICS: Ray of hope for SunRisers after Delhi demolition

PICS: Ray of hope for SunRisers after Delhi demolition

Star Performers: Warner-Saha stand destroys Delhi

Star Performers: Warner-Saha stand destroys Delhi

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use