PICS: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

October 27, 2020 21:39 IST

Images from Tuesday's IPL match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in Dubai.

IMAGE: SunRisers Hyderabad batsman David Warner scored a 45-ball 87 during the IPL match against Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Wriddhiman Saha stamped his class with a 45-ball 87 while captain David Warner hit a quick-fire half-century as SunRisers Hyderabad posted a mammoth 219 for 2 against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League match at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

Warner (66) was devastating from the outset as Saha, playing his second game of the season, laid the base for SunRisers's huge total, the highest in Dubai this season.

Manish Pandey (44 off 31 balls) provided the final flourish in the team's must-win game.

IMAGE: Wriddhiman Saha went on the attack after a cautious start. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Sent in to bat, both Warner and Saha went after the Delhi bowlers from the start. Fully capitalising on the field restrictions, the duo smashed boundaries (11 fours and two sixes) every over to collect 77-runs in the first six overs, the best Powerplay figures of the season.

In the sixth over, Warner smashed Kagiso Rabada (0/54), the tournament's leading wicket-taker, for four boundaries and a six, helping the SunRisers get to 100 runs in just 8.4 overs.

As long as Warner was taking on the bowlers, Saha played second fiddle to perfection. The Australian celebrated his 34th birthday with a half-century off just 25 balls, hitting two sixes and eight fours.

IMAGE: David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha during their 107-run opening stand. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

To Delhi's relief Ravichandran Ashwin (1/35) broke the 107-run opening stand in the 10th over, having danger man Warner caught at extra cover by Axar Patel.

With Warner gone, Saha hammered the Capitals bowlers all around the park. The wicketkeeper-batsman reached his fifty in style with a boundary. He plundered 12 fours and two sixes before pacer Anrich Nortje (1/37) dismissed him in the 15th over.

Pandey and Kane Williamson (11 not out) continued the assault on a listless Delhi bowling unit to take the total way past 200.