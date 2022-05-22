News
Fourth-placed RCB to face LSG in eliminator

Source: ANI
May 22, 2022 00:53 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore players

Royal Challengers Bangalore confirmed the fourth playoffs spot in the Indian Premier League 2022 points table after Mumbai Indians' five-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

 

With the five-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals are out of IPL 2022.

Bangalore went past Delhi and now have a clash with Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator, scheduled for Wednesday in Kolkata.

Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants had already qualified for IPL 2022 playoffs and Royal Challengers Bangalore became the fourth and last team to do so.

Well-paced knocks by Mumbai Indians batters helped them in finishing their IPL 2022 campaign on a high as they defeated Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets.

Source: ANI
