'Worked hard on my shape,' reveals David after slaying DC

'Early in the season I was leaning back on the ball a bit, so I've worked really hard on my shape.'

IMAGE: Tim David scored a blazing 34, which included 2 fours and 4 sixes, off just 11 balls, as Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals in the IPL match in Mumbai on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians batter Tim David, whose crucial knock helped the team defeat Delhi Capitals in the IPL match in Mumbai on Saturday, revealed that he worked really hard “on his shape” after facing some issues earlier in the season.

Clinical knocks by their batters helped the five-time champions shock Delhi Capitals by five wickets at the Wankhede Stadium and end their disastrous campaign, which saw them finish at the bottom of the ten-team table, on a high.

"Ishan (Kishan) told me the wicket was getting flatter, it was holding a bit with the slower balls, but I just had to hold my shape and back my game, keep it simple.

"I got lucky with a couple of baby sixes. It is all about repetition and holding your shape," said David at the post-match presentation.

"Early in the season I was leaning back on the ball a bit, so I've worked really hard on my shape. Happy with the result.

"It's been a tough season, but we've played some good cricket," he added.

The result eliminated Delhi Capitals and helped Royal Challengers Bangalore qualify for the play-offs.

David revealed that RCB skipper Faf du Plessis sent him a picture of himself, Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell wearing Mumbai Indian jerseys.

"I got a message from Faf this morning. It was a picture of him, Maxi and Virat, all in an MI kit. Maybe I'll get to post that on Instagram later," he said.

Chasing 160, Mumbai Indians made a cautious start, scoring 62 for 1 in 10 overs. At the end of 15 overs, they lost the precious wickets of well-set batters Ishan Kishan and Dewald Brevis.

In the 16th over, Delhi had a chance of another breakthrough as David was caught behind, but the umpire signalled not out. Delhi skipper Pant did not take the DRS. It was revealed later that the Mumbai batter was actually out, as his bat got a nick.

That mistake cost DC heavily as David went on to score 34 runs off 11 balls, which turned the momentum Mumbai’s way.

"I heard a noise, but I wasn't sure; but when they didn't review, I thought let's crack on. That's how the game is," said David.