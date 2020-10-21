Shami is the best yorker bowler in IPL: Maxwell

Source:

Edited By:

October 21, 2020 16:56 IST

'He has been exceptional for us, he kept it to a score that we all thought was maybe 10 or 15 below par so hats off to him.'

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami is second highest wicket-taker in the IPL with 16 wickets from 10 games, at a strike of 14. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

After registering a comfortable five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab all-rounder Glenn Maxwell said teammate Mohammad Shami is currently the best yorker bowler in the ongoing IPL.

Nicholas Pooran hit a brilliant 53 from 28 balls, while Glenn Maxwell made 32 from 24 balls as Kings XI outclassed Delhi Capitals by five wickets in Dubai on Tuesday.



With this win, Kings XI jumped to fifth position in the points table with eight points from 10 matches, while Delhi Capitals are still at the top of the table with 14 points from 10 matches.



"It was good that we did not take the match till the last over and got it done with six balls to spare. It's a great thing for the entire team, we have got three wins in a row at the moment, feeling is great amongst the group. We are getting some momentum at the right time and hopefully we can stay into that kind of form," said Maxwell in a video posted on Kings XI's Twitter account.



Kings XI has beaten the top three teams -- Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians -- in their last three matches to keep their hopes alive of making it to the play-offs.



"Shami, he is probably the best yorker bowler in the competition at the moment, the way he is executing under pressure, we all saw the way he defended that Super Over last game against Mumbai," the Australian all-rounder said.



"He has been exceptional for us, he kept it to a score that we all thought was maybe 10 or 15 below par so hats off to him. He has been outstanding for us," he added.



Shami came up with an exceptional over in the Super Over against Mumbai Indians, when he bowled six yorkers in a row to defend just five runs and take the game into the second Super Over where Kings XI managed to clinch a thrilling win.



Shami is second highest wicket-taker in the IPL with 16 wickets from 10 games, at a strike of 14.