IPL: RCB batters face spin test against LSG

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants spinner Krunal Pandya, who demolished Sunrisers Hyderabad with figures of for 18, is expected to torment the Royal Challengers Bangalore batters when the teams clash in Monday's IPL fixture in Bengaluru. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore will expect more runs from their batters and discipline in ‘death’ overs bowling when they take on high-flying Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL match in Bengaluru on Monday.

RCB go into the match after a demoralising 81-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders and will be eager to return to winning ways at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

It's early days in the tournament but RCB's ‘death’ bowling is a major concern for the team.

They looked on course to register their second win of the season but the script went awry after the 12th over. They had the game in the palm of their hands, reducing the opposition to 89 for 5, before KKR went on to post 204/7.

Against Mumbai also they went for over 13 runs in the last five overs. Death overs specialist Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj, who had done well with the new ball, have struggled at the back end.

The absence of Wanindu Hasaranga, who is on national duty, and Josh Hazlewood, who is recovering from an Achilles heel injury, has only amplified RCB's death bowling woes.

Both bowlers are expected to link up with team this week. But, until then, South African medium pacer Wayne Parnell, who has come in a replacement for Reece Topley, can help with the ball at the back end of the innings.

RCB bat deep. Openers Virat Kohli and du Plessis did the job in the victory over Mumbai, but against KKR, the entire line-up was done in by spin.

They will be wary of the Lucknow spinners, who come into the game on the back of a stellar display in the five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.

Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has continued to impress, taking six wickets, while veteran leggie Amit Mishra and Krunal Pandya also played impactful roles.

In the pace department, England quick and the tournament’s joint-leading wicket-taker Mark Wood was down with flu and missed the previous game alongside medium pacer Avesh Khan, who injured himself. It is to be seen if the two are available against RCB.

Lucknow, who have won two and lost one game, will hope their batters are more consistent. While Kyle Mayers has been outstanding, skipper KL Rahul and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis's form is a concern.

Squad (from):

Lucknow Super Giants: K L Rahul (captain and wicketkeeper), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Naveen ul Haq, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Karan Sharma, Yudhvir Charak, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Mark Wood, Swapnil Singh, Manan Vohra, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jaydev Unadkat, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudesai, Karn Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Michael Bracewell.

Match starts: 7:30 PM IST.