IPL: Jadeja to miss CSK's pre-season training camp in Chennai

August 12, 2020 23:43 IST

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings' all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will reach Chennai in time to board the flight to Dubai on August 21. Photograph: BCCI

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will miss Chennai Super Kings' six-day conditioning camp ahead of the team's departure to the United Arab Emirates for the Indian Premier League next month because of personal commitments.

All the top players including Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu will attend the camp in Chennai from August 15 to 2, which will focus on fitness primarily, along with some cricket training too.



"He has personal commitments," ESPNCricinfo quoted CSK chief executive officer Kasi Viswanathan as saying, explaining Jadeja's absence.



However, the spinner will reach Chennai in time to board the flight to Dubai on August 21.



Viswanthan said the Tamil Nadu government had given written permission to the Super Kings to conduct the camp at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, behind closed doors. Bowling coach L Balaji will be the only member of the coaching staff present at the camp.



Head coach Stephen Fleming and assistant coach Michael Hussey, Viswanathan said, are likely to join the squad in Dubai by August 22.



South Africans Faf du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi are expected to join the CSK squad in UAE after September 1.



"When we spoke to Faf and Ngidi they said 'yes, we are coming'. They have said that they will only be coming after September 1," Viswanathan said.



The third South African player, Imran Tahir, will join the squad after taking part in the Caribbean Premier League.



Viswanathan also said the South African backroom pair of Eric Simons (bowling consultant) and Greg King (physical trainer) would join the squad in Dubai on August 21.



The 13th edition of the IPL will be played from September 19 to November 10, across three venues -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.