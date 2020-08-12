IPL: Dhoni's 'Dad's Army' once again banking on experience

Source:

August 12, 2020 16:37 IST

'Experience will definitely be important. It has been proven in big tournaments like IPL.'

IMAGE: Besides captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is 39, Chennai Super Kings has in its ranks veterans such as Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson and Dwayne Bravo. Photograph: BCCI

The presence of many players who are deep into their 30s is a boon and not bane for Chennai Super Kings as they head into the 13th IPL after the long coronavirus-forced break, the team's bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji said on Wednesday.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, 39, will lead the three-time winners in the upcoming edition of IPL, scheduled to be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.



Asked if the senior players would find it difficult to get back into the groove, Balaji responded in the negative.



"I don't think it's going to be that difficult, because all your life you have played this sport. So many years of understanding will come in handy to get back to your best," Balaji said.



"Experience will definitely be important. It has been proven in big tournaments like IPL."



Besides the skipper, the franchise, among others, has in its ranks veterans such as Shane Watson and Dwayne Bravo. But age is not a bother for the franchise, who won their third IPL title in 2018 and finished runners up last year.



Dhoni is someone who believes in following the process, in giving opportunity and exposure instead of changing and chopping, Balaji said.



"Dhoni is always a process backing leader. There is no short cut in his leadership, but he is someone who believes in opportunity and exposure rather than cutting and chopping," the former India pacer said.



Before leaving for the UAE, CSK has planned a short camp for Indian players in Chennai from August 16.



"Yes, if everything goes as per plan, August 16th we will start a camp. It will be only for Indian players," he added.



CSK was the first team to begin practice, on March 2, for the IPL which was originally scheduled from March 29 but was later called off due to the coronavirus outbreak.



Subsequently, the BCCI suspended the league indefinitely before the 13th edition of the T20 league was shifted to the United Arab Emirates.



Balaji said it is not easy to regain peak fitness in any sport straightaway after a long break.



"It is not easy to hit the 100 per cent mark straightaway in any sport. As we progress with our skills and fitness every week, we will look to improve our strengths in phases.



"But the good thing is that we had a camp in March and it is going to be a continuation of where we left in that camp," he added.



Balaji is expected to be in charge of the brief camp in Chennai which would see the Indian players in the team including Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Piyush Chawla and others.



Meanwhile, eight Tamil Nadu players selected to travel to the UAE as net bowlers underwent COVID-19 tests on Wednesday and will be seen in action during the forthcoming CSK camp, sources said.



Among those picked include Aswin Crist, J Kousik, M Mohammed, Aushik Srinivas, L Vignesh and Abhishek Tanwar.



The team is expected to leave for the UAE on August 21.