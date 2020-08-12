CSK franchise boss not worried about Dhoni's future

Last updated on: August 12, 2020 13:58 IST

Dhoni will play for CSK probably till IPL 2022: CSK CEO

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the most successful skipper in IPL history in terms of the number of wins. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan reckons captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will play till 2022 for the three-time IPL champions and is not concerned of his form as the team prepares to leave for the lucrative tournament in Dubai.

"We can expect MS Dhoni to be part of both (IPL 2020 and 2021) and probably for even the next year - 2022," Viswanathan was quoted as saying by India Today.

"I am getting updates through the media only, saying he has been training in Jharkhand in indoor nets. But we don't have to worry about the skipper, boss. We don't worry about him at all.

"He knows his responsibilities and he will take care of himself and the team."

CSK have planned a short training camp at their base from August 16 to 20.

While CSK are hoping to leave for the UAE on August 21, Vishwanathan confirmed that all the players will assemble in Chennai on August 14. The camp will be conducted after the final approval from the Tamil Nadu government.

"It will be a skill-based plus training camp. It can't immediately start off with skills because they are coming back after a long off," he said.

The team will then leave for UAE where they will be staying in a bio-secure environment and start their preparations for the upcoming season.

Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in the history of the tournament, having led CSK to three IPL titles, and playing eight finals in ten seasons under his captaincy.

Dhoni last played competitive cricket in the semi-final of the 2019 ICC World Cup against New Zealand.

He was set to return to cricket in IPL 2020 which was originally scheduled to start from March 29. However, with the tournament now set to begin from September 19, Dhoni will have his fans ready for some hard-hitting action.