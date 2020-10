October 04, 2020 09:28 IST

Game 17 will see Mumbai Indians take on SunRisers Hyderabad at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in IPL 2020's second early afternoon game.

IMAGE: Skipper Rohit Sharma played a brilliant innings of 75 off 45 balls which set the tone for MI's win over Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi, October 1, 2020. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Mumbai Indians is sitting on the top of the table with four points from two wins and two losses.

SunRisers Hyderabad too have four points with two wins and two losses.

Time to vote, guys!