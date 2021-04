April 17, 2021 16:23 IST

Game 9 in IPL 2021 will see the Mumbai Indians take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chennai on Saturday.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians leg-spinner Rahul Chahar celebrates Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Rahul Tripathi's wicket at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, April 13, 2021. Photograph: Vipin Pawar/Sportzpics for IPL/BCCI

Mumbai Indians shouldn't be complacent because of their last win -- they almost lost the match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad were unable to convert close losses into wins and really need to work had to notch up their first win in IPL 2021.

Can MI defeat SRH today?

Time to vote!