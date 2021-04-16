Will Sunrisers bring in Williamson against Mumbai Indians?

Source:

April 16, 2021 13:54 IST

IMAGE: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is a must for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Mumbai Indians, factoring in his prowess against spin bowling. Photograph: BCCI

Getting the combination right would be topmost on Sunrisers Hyderabad's to-do list when they take on a qualitatively superior Mumbai Indians in an IPL encounter in Chennai on Saturday, trying to arrest an early slide after back-to-back defeats.

To make matters worse, the nature of the Chennai track is not great news for the David Warner-led SRH, who failed to chase down a total less than 150.



Chasing has been Sunrisers' big problem in the first two matches, once again bringing under scanner, their lack of depth in the playing XI and the below-par Indian bench strength.



In these circumstances, facing a formidable team like Mumbai Indians, fresh from their great escape against Kolkata Knight Riders, would be a difficult proposition.



For skipper Warner, there are some serious questions about the choice of the playing XI, which many believe hasn't been well thought out and the results also back that assessment.



Using two wicketkeepers -- Jonny Bairstow and Wriddhiman Saha -- in the same XI hasn't served any tangible purpose with the veteran Indian looking completely out of sorts as an opener.



Saha has been playing IPL from the first edition in 2008 and a closer look at his record indicates that he has not been consistently successful in scoring runs.



With a seasoned man like Kedar Jadhav in the dug-out, along with two talented youngsters Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma, Saha is on borrowed time as far as his place in the side is concerned.



In case of Kedar and Abhishek, they also provide the option of slow bowling -- off-breaks for the veteran and slow left-arm orthodox for the youngster.



With only Warner and Rashid Khan being certainties among the overseas players, Kiwi captain Kane Williamson is a must for SRH, factoring in his prowess against spin bowling.



The manner in which the likes of Manish Pandey and Abdul Samad played cross-batted shots against RCB left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed left Warner far from amused.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians defended a meagre total to get the better of Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous match. Photograph: BCCI

And Krunal Pandya, who bowls a much flatter trajectory and also a few clicks quicker than Shahbaz, can make matters even worse for the likes of Pandey and Samad if they don't come up with a better gameplan.



For Pandey, being dropped from India's central contracts on Thursday, has been a blow but his inability to finish games regularly is one of the reasons that he might not wear the India blues anytime soon.



However, this tournament gives him a platform to do course correction. He is one of the five with slowest strike-rates to reach 3000 IPL runs.



On a track like Chepauk, at times it becomes imperative to play as late as possible and use the depth of the crease well, which Williamson is adept at.



The other issue has been team's bowling with Thangarasu Natarajan not in the kind of form he was last season and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also on the expensive side.



Options like Sandeep Sharma and Siddarth Kaul don't inspire too much confidence when one looks at Mumbai Indians top-order comprising Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan.



It is unlikely that MI will tinker with their playing XI and more so after winning a thriller against KKR.



However, they would like to put up a better account of their batting as theirs is a line-up that can just throw the pitch factor out of equation on a given day.



Teams:



Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.



Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Sreevats Goswami, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Kedar Jadhav, J Suchit, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mujeeb ur Rahman.



Match starts 7.30pm IST.