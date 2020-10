October 21, 2020 12:39 IST

Game 39 of IPL 2020 will see the Kolkata Knight Riders take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

IMAGE: A B de Villiers celebrates after hitting the winning runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL game against Rajasthan Royals, in Dubai, October 17, 2020. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

After a disappointing start to its IPL 2020 campaign, RCB have since won six of the nine games the team has played.

Eoin Morgan's KKR has won five of the nine matches it has played.

Time to vote, guys!