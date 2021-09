The second leg of IPL 2021 begins in the UAE today, September 19, 2021.

Game 30 will see the Chennai Super Kings take on the Mumbai Indians at the Dubai international cricket stadium starting 1930 IST.

IMAGE: The Chennai Super Kings in a huddle before a game. Photograph: BCCI

CSK has won 5 of the 7 games played so far in IPL 2021.

Mumbai Indians has won 4 of the 7 games played.

So, who will win today? MI or CSK?

Time to vote!