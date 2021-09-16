'Incredibly excited to have fans back in IPL'

'We can certainly use their support. We have got a big task in front of us and we will certainly rally when we get the support of our fans.'

IMAGE: A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the matches during the second leg of IPL, which starts in UAE on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan is excited at the prospect of fans returning to the stadiums after the lifting of the Covid-enforced restrictions and cheering them on when the second leg of IPL starts in the UAE on Sunday.

The first leg of IPL, which was suspended in May owing to multiple COVID-19 cases in its bio-bubble, will restart in the UAE on Sunday.



A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the matches in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, keeping in mind the COVID-19 protocols and the UAE government regulations.



"Incredibly excited to have fans back at the IPL this year. It's been too long to hear that roar of the KKR fans at Eden Gardens. Unfortunately, it's not at home but I cannot wait to hear it here in the UAE," Morgan was quoted as saying by the KKR website.



The England limited overs skipper was speaking on the sidelines of a training session.



KKR head coach Brendon McCullum too welcomed the move and believed that support from fans will spur them on as they seek a play-offs berth.



"That's actually fantastic. We were talking about it whether the fans would be back. Now that we know they're going to be, it's fantastic. Hopefully all of the stadiums will be jam-packed with KKR fans.



"We can certainly use their support. We have got a big task in front of us and we will certainly rally when we get the support of our fans. So, hopefully we get plenty of it in the UAE."



Batsman Rahul Tripathi also was excited over fans coming in for IPL matches for the first time since COVID-19 pandemic struck the world.



"We have missed them (fans) a lot during this period. It's always fun when somebody is there in the stands to cheer for you. I must say welcome back to the fans."



The two-time IPL champions are placed seventh in the points table with four points from seven matches.



KKR will start their second leg of the campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on September 20.