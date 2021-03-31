News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings get down to business

IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings get down to business

By Rediff Cricket
March 31, 2021 23:35 IST
Suresh Raina does catching practice at a training session on Wednesday

IMAGE: Suresh Raina does catching practice at a training session on Wednesday. Photograph: CSK/Twitter

Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings will be looking to erase the nightmare from IPL 2020 and start the new season on a clean slate. With this in mind, CSK hit the field on Wednesday in preparation for the new season.

 

While captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was not visible at training, his former India teammate and another CSK veteran, Suresh Raina, who had not played in the IPL last season, returned to training in a slightly leaner avatar.

Deepak Chahar goes full tilt

IMAGE: Deepak Chahar puts in the pace. Photograph: CSK/Twitter

The other known faces in training were paceman Deepak Chahar and youngsters Ruturaj Gaekwad and Tom Curran.

Ruturaj Gaekwad and Sam Curran go through the drill

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaekwad and Sam Curran go through the drill. Photograph: CSK/Twitter

While Chahar worked on clocking a good pace, the others were involved in some fielding drills that went on late into the evening.  

CSK players warm up

IMAGE: CSK players warm up with some stretches. Photograph: CSK/Twitter

CSK will have to work doubly hard to revive their fortunes and regain their midas touch this year if they have to get anywhere near the trophy! 

Rediff Cricket
