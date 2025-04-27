HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Hardik Pandya hails 'fearless' Bosch

Hardik Pandya hails 'fearless' Bosch

REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: April 27, 2025 21:31 IST

Corbin Bosch

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya was full of praise for the newcomer Corbin Bosch’s fearless approach. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians' young guns stole the show at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, as debutant Corbin Bosch delivered a sensational all-round performance to help MI crush Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 54 runs.

Skipper Hardik Pandya was full of praise for the newcomer, highlighting how Bosch’s fearless approach with bat and ball epitomised the team's growing momentum in the IPL.

Making his IPL debut, Bosch played a crucial cameo, smashing 20 runs off just 10 balls at a strike rate of 200, featuring two boundaries and a six. With the ball, he impressed further, conceding only 26 runs in his four-over spell and picking up a key wicket during LSG’s innings.

 

"The momentum which we had, we are carrying it forward. Everyone is clicking. The kids created the atmosphere for us, we did it for them, so very glad. Everyone kept taking their chances. The way Bosch came in and smashed those sixes, everyone chipped in. The bowlers were spot on. Good teams are made of the same, when everyone chips in. From Ryan, Will, to Bosch, myself, everyone is chipping in. I bowl when I am required. Today was the best chance for Bosch to come in and bowl. This competition is very tough, can't get carried away. We need to play good cricket, always prepare for the next game and keep up with the momentum going forward," Hardik Pandya said during the post-match presentation.

Bosch brings with him considerable T20 experience, having played 86 matches where he has claimed 59 wickets and scored a highest batting score of 81. He was a standout performer for South Africa’s U-19 team that won the 2014 World Cup, where he was named Player of the Match in the final for a stellar spell of 4/15.

Domestically, Bosch has been a consistent performer across formats and recently made his senior international debut for South Africa in 2024. Earlier this year, he also played a pivotal role in MI Cape Town’s victorious SA20 campaign, taking 11 wickets to help secure the title.

REDIFF CRICKET
