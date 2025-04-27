HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » IPL PIX: Suryakumar, Rickelton fire MI to huge total vs LSG

IPL PIX: Suryakumar, Rickelton fire MI to huge total vs LSG

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: April 27, 2025 18:05 IST

x

Images from the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Scorecard

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his half-century against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Suryakumar Yadav's belligerent 54 and Ryan Rickelton's 58 fired Mumbai Indians to 215/7 against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2025 match in Mumbai on Sunday.

Suryakumar continued to plunder runs to become the leading run-scorer in this IPL, crossing the 400-run mark with his third fifty. The India T20 skipper also completed his 4,000 runs in IPL -- the third fastest to reach the landmark.

IMAGE: Mayank Yadav celebrates the wicket of Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Suryakumar's 28-ball knock, laced with four sixes and as many fours, kept MI on track for a total in excess of 200 even as Tilak Varma (6) and Hardik Pandya (5) fell in quick succession.

The standout stroke during his innings was when Suryakumar went down on his knee to scoop Prince Yadav (1/44) over fine leg for a six.

LSG's decision to bowl first anticipating a spin-friendly track under the sun did backfire to some extent on a batting-friendly pitch, with none of their bowlers able to contain the flow of boundaries

Ryan Rickelton

IMAGE: MI opener Ryan Rickelton hits a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

MI's scoring rate hovered around 10 an over consistently even as it felt they were going through a slowdown in the second half.

Rickelton's assault in the Powerplay fuelled Mumbai's charge even as they lost the in-form Rohit Sharma early on.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya is bowled by Mayank Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

Coming into the match after scoring back-to-back fifties, Rohit (12) welcomed India speedster Mayank Yadav (2/40) -- playing his first match after six month -- with two consecutive sixes. But the India captain was undone by a slower delivery.

Rohit sliced the slower bouncer bowled wide straight into the hands of Prince at short thirdman.

But the early blow had no impact whatsoever as Rickelton stroked his way for an impressive second IPL fifty off 25 balls.

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav scoops Prince Yadav for a six over fine leg. Photograph: BCCI

The left-handed South African wicketkeeper-batter hit his strides early in the game, hitting powerfully down the wicket and putting away anything in his range into the stands.

Rickelton forged a second-wicket partnership of 55 runs with Will Jacks (29), setting the foundation for the middle order.

IMAGE: Will Jacks is bowled by Prince Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

He punished both pace and spin and made the most of the wayward lengths the LSG bowlers bowled at the start of the contest.

 

Rickelton perished off Digvesh Rathi (1/48) when he made room to hit one over the in-field but top-edged it.

Towards the end, Naman Dhir, who had to change his bat for failing the gauge test, struck 25 off 11, while IPL debutant Corbin Bosch hammered a 10-ball 20 to take MI past the 200-mark.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Fearless Priyansh enthralls before rain ruins party!
Fearless Priyansh enthralls before rain ruins party!
IPL power-hitting provides bowlers more chances: Boult
IPL power-hitting provides bowlers more chances: Boult
Why Prabhsimran is 'more matured' this IPL season
Why Prabhsimran is 'more matured' this IPL season
SEE: GT players visit Hatkeshwar Temple
SEE: GT players visit Hatkeshwar Temple
Can CSK Defy Odds and Still Make the Playoffs?
Can CSK Defy Odds and Still Make the Playoffs?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Great Indian Bazaars

webstory image 2

8 Sweets That Made Their Town Famous

webstory image 3

8 Movies That Were Filmed In Pahalgam

VIDEOS

Pahalgam attack: Shubham Dwivedi's wife demands martyr status for her husband4:47

Pahalgam attack: Shubham Dwivedi's wife demands martyr...

Akanksha Puri looks smokin' hot!1:31

Akanksha Puri looks smokin' hot!

Indian Navy carries out anti-ship firing drills amid tension0:11

Indian Navy carries out anti-ship firing drills amid tension

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD