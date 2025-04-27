HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Indian crew involved in Pakistan Super League returns home

Indian crew involved in Pakistan Super League returns home

Source: PTI
April 27, 2025 21:15 IST

IMAGE: Fans during the Pakistan Super League. Photograph: Pakistan Super League/X

The PCB on Sunday facilitated safe return of 23 Indian nationals who were part of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) production and broadcast team.

Following the escalation in diplomatic and border tensions between the two countries following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Pakistan government had asked all Indian nationals in Pakistan to leave the country by April 30.

In a cowardly attack, 26 innocent tourists were gunned down by terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22.

A PCB official confirmed that 23

Indian nationals who were in Pakistan for the production and broadcast of the PSL matches have been sent back.

"The Indian nationals all returned home via the Wagah border from Lahore," the official said.

The Indian cameramen and technicians were hired by the company, which is producing and broadcasting PSL matches.

 

The official said in a bid to ensure the quality of the broadcast didn't suffer, the company hired foreign and local cameramen and technicians to fill the void left by the Indians.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

