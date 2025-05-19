IPL PIX: Pant flops again as LSG finish on 205 vs SRH

Images from the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow on Monday.

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markrams during their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderband in Lucknow on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram struck high quality fifties before Sunrisers Hyderabad stemmed the flow of runs to limit hosts Lucknow Super Giants to 205-7 in the Indian Premier League in Lucknow on Monday.

Marsh (65 off 39) and Markram (61 off 38) were simply sublime in the powerplay, taking LSG to 69 for no loss.

Marsh began with a crisp pull for a six off his Australian captain Pat Cummins while Markram targeted the straight boundary against debutant left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey in second over of the innings.

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI

Dubey, a record wicket-taker in the last Ranji Trophy season, was introduced rather early and the LSG openers made a conscious effort to target the rookie.

Marsh cleared his left leg to dispatch Dubey for a six over long-on in the second ball of his opening over before Markram collected his first maximum of the match with another straight off the left-arm spinner in his following over.

Markram was dropped in the ninth over, making life tougher for the visiting team. But SRH finally got the breakthrough in the 11th over when Dubey returned to have Marsh caught at short third man, giving the 22-year-old his maiden IPL wicket.

IMAGE: Aiden Markram gets cleaned up by Harshal Patel. Photograph: BCCI

That brought Rishabh Pant (7 off 6) to the crease with the under-fire skipper deciding to come ahead of Nicholas Pooran at number three.

Pant, who has changed batting positions through the season with little success, once again struggled before offering a catch to pacer Eshan Malinga.

IMAGE: Eshan Malinga celebrates after sending back Rishabh Pant. Photograph: BCCI

In overs 11-15, LSG could only managed 38 runs for the loss of two wickets, impacting their momentum adversely.

Pooran (45 off 26), who could not find the sixes with the ease he normally does, ensured his team crossed the 200-run mark.

Nitish Reddy, bowling for the first time this season, was given the 20th over in which he conceded 20 runs.

Photographs: BCCI