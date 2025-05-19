HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
"The real heroes never...." Gill salutes armed forces

May 19, 2025 21:03 IST

IMAGE: Gujarat Tians skipper Shubman Gill is currently second in the race for the Orange Cap, aggregating 601 runs from 12 games at an average of 60.10. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill has hailed the Indian Armed Forces for their role in the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) following a temporary suspension due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

A dominant partnership between Gill and Sai Sudharsan helped Titans secure a dominant 10-wicket win over Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. The win assured them of a playoff berth with two matches remaining. 

After the match, Gill took to Instagram to hail the Indian Armed Forces, saying, 'Cricket returns, but the real heroes never left their post. Heartfelt gratitude to our armed forces. Jai Hind."

 

The IPL 2025 was temporarily suspended on May 9 due to tensions between India and Pakistan. The tournament resumed on Saturday with a clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru, but the match was abandoned due to wet conditions.

Gill is second in the race for the Orange Cap, aggregating 601 runs from 12 games at an average of 60.10 and a strike-rate of 155.69. He has hit six fifty-plus scores so far this season. 

