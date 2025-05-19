Fleming drops big hint on CSK's rebuilding process

"Shaken" they may be after a horrendous IPL season but Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will not compromise on experience going forward, coach Stephen Fleming hinted on Monday, saying that experience wins tournaments.

IMAGE: Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings currently sit at the bottom of the table with just three wins from 12 matches. Photograph: BCCI

The New Zealander, though, promised to invest in talented youngsters over the next three years.

Facing criticism for over-reliance on veteran players and outdated strategies, the 2023 champions are languishing at the bottom of the table with two matches left this season.

Asked if performance of Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, and Noor Ahmed has convinced the team management to bank on youth, Fleming gave them due credit.

"They have certainly had an impact which is positive from a season that has been a challenge. But we realised that early on that we were off pace. So to be able to introduce these players, they are definitely in line for the future as we regenerate the team and redevelop or reconfirm our philosophy of how we want to play," Fleming said ahead of their penultimate clash against Rajasthan Royals.

"My point has always been a mixture of youth and experience. I am a fan of experience, experience wins tournaments. But the youth and talent in this country is something you can't ignore."

Asked specifically how they plan to rebuild, the New Zealander said they will have a good look at the young talent available.

"We got a lot of questions before talking about some of the players we have introduced. That is exciting for this three-year cycle. One of the challenges around the IPL is every three years you have to recreate your side. It is a beauty and a beast as well."

Fleming said age does not matter to him as long as the player can perform to the level of expectations.

"I don't care how old the players are. The experience has served us really well over the grand years that we have had. It hasn't worked out quite well for us this year.

"The fact that we have been so consistent over a number of years to have a poor year has shaken everybody. It is understandable given the excellence in which the franchises are operating."

Fleming said getting the right mix of youth and experience will be the way forward for them.

"You have a look at the top run-scorers and wicket-takers and you see there is a fair bit of experience there. But what it is sprinkled with is some amazing performances by young players who are playing fearless cricket. So it is getting that balance right."

Fleming side-stepped the question if the iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni will continue to play or become mentor, saying "I don't know."

The former Kiwi skipper was also asked what motivation was left for the team already eliminated from the play-offs race.

"The opportunity to finish the season well is really important to us. We had a good win in the last game.

"The intensity in the side, the way we play these two games will have intensity. It is important to us every time we represent CSK. It is important that we play as well as we can. We know we haven't been up to par. We have two opportunities to finish well. That doesn't change.

"We are looking at the opportunities for other players. We have done that in the last two or three games. We will continue to do that," added Fleming.