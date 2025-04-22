HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Prasidh Krishna is priceless gem for Gujarat Titans

Prasidh Krishna is priceless gem for Gujarat Titans

REDIFF CRICKET
April 22, 2025

Prasidh Krishna is currently the Purple Cap holder with 16 wickets in 8 matches

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna is currently the Purple Cap holder with 16 wickets in 8 matches so far this season. Photograph: BCCI

Former England and Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan was all praise for India and Giujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna who delivered another vital spell of 4-0-25-2 in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday.

"He's the purple cap holder at the moment, and his rhythm just keeps getting better. We know he has that extra bit of pace to work with, but you have to admire the strength he brings during the middle phase of the game,” Morgan told JioHotsar.

"As a captain, having a seamer who can make that kind of impact in the middle overs is absolutely priceless."

 

"He now finds himself with the most wickets in this year's tournament — by some margin, actually, by four. It's great to see him growing as a player, evolving across formats, and now being rewarded with national honours as well,” Morgan added.

Meanwhile, former India batter Ambati Rayudu praised B Sai Sudharsan, who made 36-ball 52 to take his tally past 400-run mark in this IPL, for playing the game in "traditional style".

Rayudu said, "It gives us such joy to watch him bat. As a classical batsman, he shows how the game can still be played in a traditional style -- (to) use the pace of the ball, play under your eyes, keep it along the ground, and play smart cricket. Playing smart cricket brings runs and also builds confidence.”

 

 

REDIFF CRICKET
