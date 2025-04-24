IPL PIX: Kohli, Padikkal fire RCB to huge total

Images from the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru on Thursday.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates his half-century against Rajasthan Royals during the IPL 2025 match on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal hit breezy half-centuries as Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a competitive 205/5 against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2025 match in Bengaluru on Thursday.



On a pitch where stroke-making was not very easy, RCB were also well-served by Jitesh Sharma (20 not out off 10 balls) and Tim David (23 off 15 balls), who struck some lusty blows to take RCB past 200.



The in-form duo of Kohli (70 off 42 balls) and Padikkal (50 off 27) controlled the middle overs with a fluent partnership of 95 for the second wicket.



Put into bat after losing their fourth toss at home this season, RCB were off to a decent start after an eventful first over by Jofra Archer, who conceded 11 runs, including bowling a 149.8km bumper that bounced over the keeper for five wides.

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal attempts the ramp shot. Photograph: BCCI

There was drama in the second over too, as Riyan Parag, leading RR in the absence of injured Sanju Samson, put down a tough catch off Phil Salt (26 off 23 balls) at mid-off after getting both hands to the ball off the bowling of Fazalhaq Farooqi.



After getting a boundary off a thick inside edge, Kohli pulled Archer for a four to the deep square leg region.



With RR looking for their breakthrough, medium pacer Tushar Deshpande was introduced into the attack, and Salt welcomed him with two boundaries on either side of the wicket.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli bats. Photograph: BCCI

Back on strike, Kohli flicked a Deshpande delivery that was asking to be punished for a boundary as RCB crossed 50 in the fifth over. With another lovely hit to the fence, off Sandeep Sharma, Kohli helped RCB finish the Powerplay with 59 runs on the board.



Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga gave RR their first breakthrough when he had Salt caught at deep midwicket after the batter got a leading edge as he shaped up to hoick the ball.



Kohli got to his half-century from 32 balls -- his fifth of the season and first at home, after hitting Sandeep for back to back fours.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' players celebrate the wicket of Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

At the other end, Padikkal was in his element as he kept scoring boundaries at will and was also helped by a drop catch by Deshpande in the deep off Hasaranga.

Kohli and Padikkal then started dealing in sixes against Parag and Deshpande, with the latter getting smashed for three maximums in the 15th over, which fetched RCB 22 runs and took their score to a strong 156/1.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Phil Salt put on their fourth 50-plus opening stand this season. Photograph: BCCI

Jofra was brought back into the attack and the England pacer got instant success, as he dismissed Kohli with a slow leg-cutter.



Padikkal followed suit as he hit a Sandeep slower ball to Nitish Rana, who completed what should have been a simple take at extra cover after fumbling multiple times.



RCB captain Rajat Patidar perished cheaply after scoring just one as the hosts lost four wickets for 49 runs in the last five overs.