IMAGE: Cricketers shared a warm messages for Sachin Tendulkar. Photograph: Sachin Tendulkar/X

The Cricket fraternity extended wishes to 'Master Blaster' and India's 'God of Cricket', Sachin Tendulkar, as he turned 52 on Thursday.

Sachin's former opening partner, Virender Sehwag, penned a heartfelt note for the legendary batter and wrote on X, "Happy Birthday to the only man who could shut me up with a fruit and school me with silence. Cricket ke Don Bradman and Discipline ke Gandhi ji. @sachin_rt Paaji, duniya aapki batting ki fan hai, main toh aapke banana distribution skills ka. Aap jaisa na koi tha, na hoga . Aur haan--ab main banana khud hi le aata hoon."

Former offspinner and Sachin's former colleague, Harbhajan Singh, had special praise in store for the former batting maestro and wrote on X, "Wishing a Very Happy Birthday to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. @sachin_rt Sachin paaji, you are not just a cricketing icon, but a true symbol of humility, dedication, and excellence. Your journey has inspired generations, not only on the pitch but off it as well -- with your grace, integrity, and tireless commitment to sports and the society. On this special occasion, wishing you excellent health, joy, and continued success in all your endeavors."

Former southpaw Suresh Raina wished a wonderful year for Sachin and wrote on X, "Happy Birthday to the Master Blaster, @sachin_rt A legendary cricketer, an inspiration to millions, and a true icon in the world of sports. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead, Sir!"

"He was my childhood hero before he even knew my name. And then one day, I walked into a dressing room and saw him there. The Master himself. But what stayed with me wasn't just his greatness. It was his grace. For all the centuries, the cheers, the weight of a billion hopes, he carried it all with the gentlest humility. Happy Birthday, Master. You didn't just play the game. You taught us how to carry ourselves through it. Loads of love always. @sachin_rt," Yuvraj Singh wrote a special birthday message for Sachin Tendulkar.

Ex-India right-arm speedster Venkatesh Prasad extended his wishes to Sachin and wrote on X, "Many more happy returns of the day to a great player and a wonderful human being Sachin Tendulkar. The way you have raised the bar for even role- models is amazing. Wish you the very best in life ahead, @sachin_rt."

Former South African dynamic batter and 'Mr 360' AB de Villiers shared a warm message for the Indian stalwart and wrote on X, "Happy birthday to the Master Blaster @sachin_rt. An absolute legend and the greatest of all time. Wishing you a day as special as your career."