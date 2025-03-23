PIX: King Kohli Lords It Over The Knights At Eden

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Liam Livingstone celebrate after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's easy victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025 season-opener at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

As the Indian Premier League's 18th edition began with a star-studded spectacle on Saturday, all eyes were on Virat Kohli, who marked his return to the shortest format after calling time on a sensational international T20 career in 2024.

The 36-year-old stalwart looked like he had never been away, helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru successfully chase down a target of 175 set by defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the season-opener at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

In the 2024 IPL edition, Kohli drew widespread criticism, from both fans as well as experts, for his 'slow' strike rate in the slam-bang league. On Saturday night, being a driven and focused player both on and off the field, the RCB icon shut down all the outside noise with a magnificent batting show against a KKR attack featuring some of the best T20 bowlers in the world.

IMAGE: Kohli plays a shot during his 59 off 36, which included 4 fours and 3 sixes. Photograph: BCCI

He showcased his array of shots, scoring an unbeaten 59 off just 36 balls, to propel RCB to a commanding seven-wicket victory. He shared a 95-run opening stand with Phil Salt as the target of 175 was chased down in just 16.2 overs. His innings was laced with three maximums and four fours.

Kohli's 55th IPL half-century laid the platform before skipper Rajat Patidar hit a quickfire 34 off 16 balls and helped RCB kick-off their campaign on a positive note.

The 'King' was easy on the eye as he cut and drove with elan. He sent out a warning to IPL bowlers with two back-to-back towering sixes off Aussie pacer Spencer Johnson.

IMAGE: Kohli celebrates his fifty. Photograph: BCCI

Kohli was the leading run-getter in the previous edition with 741 from 15 innings, at an average of 61.75. He scored a hundred and five fifties, finishing the season with a strike rate of 154.9, his best-ever in a single season.

If he carries forward this form to the upcoming games, RCB fans can definitely dream of a maiden IPL title.