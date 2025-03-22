HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PIX: Old Friends, New Colours... And Kohli Mania

PIX: Old Friends, New Colours... And Kohli Mania

By REDIFF CRICKET
Listen to Article
March 22, 2025 16:59 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Rinku Singh and Harsh Rana with Virat Kohli. Photograph: Kind courtesy KKR and RCB/X
 

Kolkata is buzzing as the stage is set for the grand opening clash of IPL 2025 between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday.

With new rivalries, fresh team colours, and familiar faces reunited, this isn't just the start of a new season -- it's a blockbuster waiting to unfold.

On Thursday, all eyes were on Virat Kohli as RCB hit the ground for their practice session. The former RCB captain was the first to step off the team bus, making a beeline for the nets with four different bats in tow.

Cameras clicked, fans cheered, and Kohli looked locked in.

Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik

The pre-match build-up wasn't just about practice -- it was a reunion. RCB's new Head Coach Dinesh Karthik, who once led KKR, was seen sharing a warm hug with his former teammate Andre Russell. Karthik also caught up with KKR Bowling Coach Bharath Arun, rekindling a bond that goes back years.

Phil Salt

 

Phil Salt

One of last season's breakout stars for KKR, Phil Salt, now dons RCB colours. Salt looked thrilled to reconnect with Angkrish Raghuvanshi and KKR CEO Venky Mysore, exchanging smiles and laughs.

Lungi Ngidi

Lungi Ngidi

The South African contingent had their own mini-huddle: Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje, now on opposite sides, were spotted in deep discussion before Quinton de Kock joined the banter, adding to the camaraderie.

Suyash Sharma

Another notable swap is young leg-spinner Suyash Sharma, who previously dazzled in KKR colours. Now with RCB, he's ready to unleash his magical twirls in red and gold.

REDIFF CRICKET
