Home  » Cricket » 18 Years of Virat Kohli at RCB

18 Years of Virat Kohli at RCB

Last updated on: March 22, 2025 20:04 IST

Virat Kohli

The IPL's 18th birthday bash at Eden Gardens reached a fever pitch, ignited by Shah Rukh Khan's charismatic return on Saturday.

The stadium erupted as SRK welcomed Virat Kohli, the ‘OG of IPL,’ onto the stage.

A wave of "Kohli! Kohli!" chants washed over the arena, bringing a rare blush to the superstar's face.

Kohli, reflecting on his journey from the inaugural 2008 season to this milestone year, spoke of the "bold generation" rising, while affirming the "old generation" was still creating memories.

 

The celebration didn’t end there. SRK then invited Rinku Singh to the stage, and the two danced to 'Lutt Putt Gaya', before pulling Kohli in for a high-energy performance on ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’—sending fans into a complete frenzy.

Virat Kohli

As the IPL's 18th anniversary cake was cut, marking the league's coming-of-age, SRK, ever the emcee, shifted the focus to a truly special moment: Virat Kohli's 18th IPL momento.

"Tonight, we don't just mark a milestone, we celebrate an era," SRK declared, as he honoured Kohli, the only player to have graced all 18 IPL seasons with the same franchise.

The Eden Gardens crowd responded with a thunderous roar, a testament to Kohli's legendary status and unwavering dedication. The iconic No. 18 was rightfully celebrated, solidifying Kohli's place as an IPL immortal.

REDIFF CRICKET
