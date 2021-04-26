IPL PICS: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

April 26, 2021 22:00 IST

Images from the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Ahmedabad, on Monday.

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Prasidh Krishna celebrates with skipper Eoin Morgan after dismissing Punjab Kings batsman Deepak Hooda during the IPL match, in Ahmedabad, on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders’ bowlers turned in a clinical display to restrict Punjab Kings to a paltry 123 for 9 in the Indian Premier League match, in Ahmedabad, on Monday.

Electing to bowl, they struck at regular intervals to have Punjab reeling at 42 for 3 in the eighth over.

Had Chris Jordan not scored an 18-ball 30, which included three sixes, at the end of the innings the Kings may not have got past the 100-run mark.

Pacer Prasidh Krishna, led the demolition, taking three wickets for 30 runs in his four overs. He was well-supported by fellow-pacer Pat Cummins (2-31) and spin ace Sunil Narine (2-22).

IMAGE: Pat Cummins celebrates with his Kolkata Knight Riders teammates after dismissing K L Rahul. Photograph: BCCI

Much credit though should go to fast bowler Shivam Mavi, who bowled a superb first spell for figures of 13 for 1, sending down 15 dot balls.

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl. The Eoin Morgan-led side, which suffered four defeats in a row, were unchanged from their previous game.

Punjab made one change, bringing in England pacer Chris Jordan in place of spin all-rounder Fabian Allen.

K L Rahul and Mayank Agarwal opened Punjab Kings innings while Shivam Mavi sent down Kolkata Knight Riders' first over and did well, conceding just 2 from it.

IMAGE: Shivam Mavi of appeals for the wicket of Chris Gayle. Photograph: BCCI

Pat Cummins came in from the other end for the second over and started his spell with a wide down the leg side to Agarwal, who then top-edged the next delivery all the way behind the wicketkeeper for a six. He ran the third ball down to third-man for a single before Rahul cut the last one to point for a four.

Cummins conceded 12 from the over as Punjab were 14-0 at the end of two.

The Aussie pacer was taken off and replaced with Sunil Narine for the fourth over. But he returned for the fifth over and struck with his fourth delivery, dismissing Rahul.

The opener, after a cautious start, hit a pitched-up delivery and ended up floating it to mid-off, where Narine took an easy catch.

Rahul was out for 19 off 20 balls, which included 2 fours and a six, just before Punjab ended the powerplay overs with 31 for 1.

IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal scored 31 off 34 balls, including a four and two sixes. Photograph: BCCI

KKR decided to persist with Mavi, who had conceded just nine runs from his first three overs. The move paid off as the pacer snared the big wicket of Chris Gayle with the third delivery of his fourth over.

Mavi made a vociferous appeal for caught behind, as the West Indian poked away from his body, but it was turned down.

KKR immediately took the review and Ultra Edge indicated a spike. Gayle given out caught behind for a first-ball duck.

Mavi ended his spell with figures of 13 for 1, having sent down 15 dot balls, as Punjab were reduced to 41-2 after the seventh over.

IMAGE: Rahul Tripathi pulls off an acrobatic catch to dismiss Mayank Agarwal. Photograph: BCCI

The KKR bowlers continued to dominate. Right-arm medium pacer Prasidh Krishna was introduced into the attack in the eighth over and immediately tasted success, dismissing Deepak Hooda for 1.

Hooda hit Krishna's fourth delivery straight to point, where Morgan took the catch to have Punjab in big trouble at 42 for 3 in the eighth over.

Narine returned to the attack in the 12th over for his second over and struck. Agarwal tried to pull the spinner, but ended up offering a catch to Rahul Tripathi at deep midwicket.

Agarwal was out after a 34-ball 31 struggle and Punjab 60 for 4 in the 12th over.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran, who had scores of 0, 0, 9, 0 in Punjab’s first four matches, finally got going and hit Varun Chakravarty for a 6 and 4 off successive deliveries in the next over to get to 18 off 17 balls.

Narine struck again with the first delivery of his third over, the 14th of the innings, to dismiss Moises Henriques bowled. The West Indian got the ball to turn and race between the gap between bat and pad and rattle the stumps. Punjab were reduced to 75-5 in the 13th over.

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran is bowled by Sunil Narine. Photograph: BCCI

They continued to deteriorate as Pooran, in a bid to get some runs for the team, tried to swing Chakravarthy over the leg side but missed and was bowled for 19.

Punjab were reduced to 79 for 6 in the 15th over.

Pacer Krishna, back into the attack, for the 18th over then dented Punjab's hopes of scoring quick runs in the death overs with the wicket of the big-hitting Shahrukh Khan. The batsman, who had scored 13 from 14 balls, including six, lofted Krishna over the off-side but ended up slicing it to Morgan in the covers.

Punjab lost their seventh wicket, their last specialist batsman, without even attaining the 100-run mark.

Ravi Bishnoi then got a leading edge to a delivery from Cummins in the penultimate over and gave Morgan his third catch of the match at cover.

Cummins picked his second wicket in the process to finish with 2 for 31.

Chris Jordan then hit Krishna for two sixes in the final over before perishing for a useful 30 off 18 balls, including a four and 3 sixes, to give the Punjab total some respectability at 123 for 9 after 20 overs.

Krishna finished with three wickets for 30 runs.