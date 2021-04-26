Mumbai Indians hit the ground in Delhi

April 26, 2021 17:17 IST

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar during the training session in Delhi on Monday, April 26, 2021. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Instagram

Mumbai Indians got down to business after touching down in Delhi as they kicked off their first training session in the national capital on Monday.

The IPL champions landed in Delhi on Sunday for their next leg of matches in IPL 2021. They are scheduled to play their next four games in Delhi against Rajasthan Royals (twice), Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah along with spinners Rahul Chahar and Jayant Yadav were seen running during the training session.

'First training session in Delhi. Let's hit the ground running,' Mumbai Indians captioned the Instagram post.

Mumbai Indians will keen to bounce back after suffering a nine-wicket thrashing in their previous match against Punjab Kings. They will play the Rajasthan Royals in Delhi on Thursday, April 29.