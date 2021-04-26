News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » I am getting tired of coming second in Super Overs: Williamson

I am getting tired of coming second in Super Overs: Williamson

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
April 26, 2021 13:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kane Williamson

IMAGE: SRH’s Kane Williamson reacts after losing the Super Over against Delhi Capitals. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Be it in the World Cup or IPL, Kane Williamson is 'getting tired' of finishing second in Super Overs.

The New Zealander's latest tryst with the Super Over came on Sunday night when his team Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to achieve the desired result in its IPL match against Delhi Capitals.

"I am getting tired of coming second in the Super Overs," Williamson said.

"Throughout the game, whenever there is a Super Over, as a batting side chasing a score that was very competitive, there are a lot of positives to take out of it."

 

"It is really uncanny in game of cricket that things can end in a tie but I suppose it is very, very exciting. A lot of positives, we move on really quickly to Delhi," he added.

Williamson has been a part of few Super Overs, with the most famous being the 2019 World Cup final, which England won on boundary-countback rule.

Against DC in Chennai, SRH equalled their opponents' score of 159 but the duo of Williamson and David Warner could only make seven runs in the ensuing Super Over, which did not prove to enough for victory.

In the regulation match, Williamson struck an unbeaten 66 off 51 balls.

"It is a game of very small margins and I think, if we are being honest, we just want to do different aspects of our game a bit better. This game, if you are able to do it, then the result can change quite quickly."

"I suppose when it ends in a tie, you can look at the one run throughout the whole innings. I think on the whole, a lot of positives."

Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant scored 53 and 37 respectively to help Delhi Capitals set SRH a challenging target on a difficult Chepauk pitch.

However, barring Jonny Bairstow's 38 at the top of the order, Williamson did not get any support from the other end until Jagadeesha Suchith came in a smashed a six-ball 14 to help tie the game.

Williamson said, "It was nice to be there at the end, it would have been a lot nicer if I was there at the end and we were at the right side of the result."

"You know there were a lot of valuable partnerships in the innings and we lacked a bit of momentum because that was the nature of the surface."

"We got very close, some positives to build on. We do not know how the surfaces will be in Delhi."

SunRisers Hyderabad are currently placed seventh in the standings with 2 points from 5 matches. They will next take on Chennai Super Kings in Delhi on Wednesday. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
IPL 2021, Week 2: All the Hits & Misses
IPL 2021, Week 2: All the Hits & Misses
What's going wrong for SunRisers Hyderabad?
What's going wrong for SunRisers Hyderabad?
Turning Point: Avesh takes out Bairstow
Turning Point: Avesh takes out Bairstow
Free COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi to all above 18
Free COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi to all above 18
Dear Pooja: My dog won't leave me alone
Dear Pooja: My dog won't leave me alone
Despite COVID-19 fears, BCCI says IPL will go on
Despite COVID-19 fears, BCCI says IPL will go on
US to send raw material to India for Covishield
US to send raw material to India for Covishield

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

Zampa, Richardson, Tye leave IPL

Zampa, Richardson, Tye leave IPL

IPL's Aussies 'nervous' in COVID-hit India

IPL's Aussies 'nervous' in COVID-hit India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use