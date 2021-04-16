IPL PICS: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings

Last updated on: April 16, 2021 22:43 IST

Images from Friday's IPL match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings, in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar celebrates the wicket of Punjab Kings opener Mayank Agarwal during the IPL match, in Mumbai, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Deepak Chahar came up with a superb opening spell as Chennai Super Kings restricted Punjab Kings to a below-par 106 for in the Indian Premier League match, at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, on Friday.

The medium pacer returned with impressive figures of four for 13 from his four over’ spell to have Punjab Kings reeling at 26 for 5 by the seventh over.

Tamil Nadu power-hitter Shahrukh Khan was the only Punjab batsman to make a notable contribution, scoring 36-ball 47, which included 4 fours and 2 sixes, before falling to Sam Curran in the final over.

Curran (1/12), Moeen Ali (1/17), Dwayne Bravo (1/10) were Chennai Super Kings’ other wicket-takers.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, in his 200th match for Chennai Super Kings, won the toss and chose to bowl.

The former champions retained the same eleven that lost to Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in their opening match.

Punjab Kings also retained the eleven that scored a four-run win over Rajasthan Royals in a high-scoring thriller.

IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal is bowled by Deepak Chahar. Photograph: BCCI

K L Rahul and Mayank Agarwal opened the innings for Punjab Kings while medium pacer Deepak Chahar was handed the responsibility of sending down the first over for Chennai.

It was a disastrous start for Punjab Kings as Agarwal was bowled by Chahar for a duck. The opener was beaten all ends up by a brilliant out-swinger, which swerved away and crashed into the stumps.

Agarwal was out for a duck and Punjab Kings 1 for 1 after four deliveries.

It could have been two wickets for Chahar, but Chris Gayle was dropped by Ruturaj Singh at backward point off the sixth.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with Deepak Chahar after running out K L Rahul. Photograph: BCCI

Gayle scored back-to-back boundaries in Chahar’s second over, but a hesitant single by the West Indian saw CSK bag their second wicket, Ravindra Jadeja effecting the run-out of Rahul with a direct hit from backward point off the fifth delivery of the third over.

The Punjab Kings skipper was gone for 5 off 7 balls, with the score 15-2.

Chahar picked his second wicket in his third over, dismissing Gayle. The swashbuckling batsman scooped the second delivery of the fifth over only to find Jadeja take a superb catch at short cover. Gayle was gone for 10 off 10 balls.

Nicholas Pooran, the new batsman in, left the first delivery he faced alone but fell to the next.

The West Indian holed out to Shardul Thakur and was out for a duck, giving Chahar his third wicket and CSK their fourth.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja takes a superb catch to dismiss Chris Gayle. Photograph: BCCI

With Chahar keeping it tight and getting the wickets, Dhoni made him complete his quota of overs. And, as Dhoni expected, he struck again with his second delivery of his fourth over!

Hooda chipped the ball to mid-off and Faf du-Plessis took an easy catch. Hooda was out for 10 off 15 balls and Punjab Kings were reeling at 26 for 5 in the seventh over.

Shahrukh Khan and Jhye Richardson steadied the innings a bit, guiding the Kings to 48-5 in ten overs.

IMAGE: Deepak Chahar celebrates after dismissing Nicholas Pooran. Photograph: BCCI

Moeen Ali ended their partnership, having Richardson bowled.

In his bid to go for big runs, Richardson went through the shot a little early and was out for 15 off 22 balls.

Punjab Kings were reduced to 57-6 in the 13th over.

Murugan Ashwin joined Shahrukh Khan and welcomed Moeen Ali with a maximum.

IMAGE: Shahrukh Khan top-socred for Punjab Kings with 47 off 36 balls. Photograph: BCCI

After 15 overs Punjab Kings were 73 for 6. Shahrukh did well to boost the scoring and guided the side to 81 for 6 after 16 overs.

A change in bowling saw Dwayne Bravo into the attack and the West Indian struck, having Ashwin (6 off 14 balls) caught by Faf du Plessis off the fifth ball of the 17th over.

At 87 for 7 the Kings were looking down the barrel.

They brought up the hundred of the innings in the 19th over before Shahrukh was out for 47 off 36 balls, including four fours and two sixes.

Going for a big hit against Sam Curran, he miscued and it to deep mid-wicket and Jadeja made no mistake with the offering.

Mohammed Shami was unbeaten on 9 off 12 balls with Riley Meredith (0) as Punjab Kings ended up with 106 for 8 from their 20 overs.