News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Stokes ruled out for three months with fractured finger

Stokes ruled out for three months with fractured finger

April 16, 2021 16:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ben Stokes

IMAGE: Ben Stokes fractured his finger while playing for Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Photograph: BCCI

England all-rounder Ben Stokes will be sidelined for about three months after fracturing his finger while playing for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Friday.

 

Stokes had an X-ray and CT scan on Thursday, which had revealed the extent of the damage, the ECB statement said, adding that he will fly home for surgery in Leeds on Monday.

England's home Test series against New Zealand begins on June 2, meaning Stokes is unlikely to be fit in time.

Stokes, ranked as the second-best all rounder in the world, sustained the injury while attempting to make a catch in the deep off West Indies batsman Chris Gayle in the IPL game against Punjab Kings.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'One month of love, laughs, peace, silly jokes'
'One month of love, laughs, peace, silly jokes'
At 40-5, RR captain Samson lost hopes of victory
At 40-5, RR captain Samson lost hopes of victory
Now you know why Morris plays so much golf!
Now you know why Morris plays so much golf!
COVID-19: Does someone care, asks Bhajji?
COVID-19: Does someone care, asks Bhajji?
99 Songs review
99 Songs review
Ajeeb Daastaans review
Ajeeb Daastaans review
IPL Poll: PBKS vs CSK: Who will win?
IPL Poll: PBKS vs CSK: Who will win?

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

AR Rahman dedicates this hit song to Dhoni...

AR Rahman dedicates this hit song to Dhoni...

Why Gambhir wants Dhoni to bat at No 4 or 5

Why Gambhir wants Dhoni to bat at No 4 or 5

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use