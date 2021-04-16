News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Vihari out for 23-ball duck on county debut

Vihari out for 23-ball duck on county debut

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
April 16, 2021 15:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hanuma Vihari

IMAGE: Hanuma Vihari struggled a lot while facing England international Stuart Broad during his agonising 40-minute stay in the middle. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

India's Test specialist Hanuma Vihari had a forgettable English county debut for Warwickshire, failing to trouble the scorers against Nottinghamshire.

 

Vihari, who is set to play a minimum three games for the Birmingham-based county, struggled a lot while facing England international Stuart Broad during his agonising 40-minute stay in the middle.

Vihari came in to bat in the second over of the Warwickshire first innings after Notts were bowled out for 273 in 88 overs.

In the field, Vihari bowled an over for 11 runs and also took a catch off his skipper Will Rhodes' bowling to dismiss Steven Mullaney.

However, while batting at the Trent Bridge, Vihari wasn't at all comfortable against new-ball bowlers Broad (1/10 in 5 overs) and Zak Chappell (1/2 in 3 overs).

Desperate to get off the mark, he was caught by Haseeb Hamid off the 23rd delivery he faced as Warwickshire ended the opening day at 24/2.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Why Gambhir wants Dhoni to bat at No 4 or 5
Why Gambhir wants Dhoni to bat at No 4 or 5
Kiwi cricketers to get vaccinated ahead of Eng tour?
Kiwi cricketers to get vaccinated ahead of Eng tour?
'It was mistake to not let Ashwin complete full quota'
'It was mistake to not let Ashwin complete full quota'
Yediyurappa tests COVID positive for second time
Yediyurappa tests COVID positive for second time
AR Rahman dedicates this hit song to Dhoni...
AR Rahman dedicates this hit song to Dhoni...
8 people dead after shooting at FedEx unit in US
8 people dead after shooting at FedEx unit in US
Large-cap equity schemes lagged benchmark returns
Large-cap equity schemes lagged benchmark returns

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

AR Rahman dedicates this hit song to Dhoni...

AR Rahman dedicates this hit song to Dhoni...

'One month of love, laughs, peace, silly jokes'

'One month of love, laughs, peace, silly jokes'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use