IPL PICS: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Images from the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, in Abu Dhabi, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad celebrates scoring a hundred during the Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals, in Abu Dhabi, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Indian cricket's Gen-Next star Ruturaj Gaikwad continued his good form with a magnificent century as Chennai Super Kings posted an imposing 189 for 4 against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League match, in Abu Dhabi, on Saturday.

Gaikwad struck as many as nine fours and five sixes in his 60-ball 101 not out as he made a mockery of the Royals' bowling attack in their 12th round encounter.

Ravindra Jadeja (32 not out off 15 balls) scythed trough the Royals attack at the back-end as the Super Kings added 55 runs in only 3.4 overs.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja sends the ball to the boundary. Photograph: BCCI

In the final over Jadeja faced four deliveries, leaving Gaikwad with two and the opener pulled Mustafizur Rahman off the final ball to get to the coveted landmark.

Leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia (3 for 39 in four overs) was the most successful Royals bowler, but his joy of getting three wickets was spoilt by Gaikwad, who scored two back-to-back sixes -- one over long-off and other into the sightscreen.

The sixes over mid-wicket off left-arm seamers Akash Singh and Mustafizur were also delightful as they landed at least 20 yards behind the ropes into the grass banks.

IMAGE: Rahul Tewatia celebrates after dismissing Suresh Raina. Photograph: BCCI

The Pune batter is not someone who is muscular but a "strong core" (according to him) and stable base allows him to maintain shape while going for the big shots as Royals found out on the day.

The manner in which he came down the track and lofted seamer Chetan Sakariya for an inside-out one-bounce boundary made it look as if he was tackling a spinner with enough time at his disposal.

There were a lot of boundaries in the arc between cover and mid-off region as his driving was majestic.

IMAGE: Faf du Plessis collides with Mustafizur Rahman while going for a run. Photograph: BCCI

Gaikwad's sequence of scores since the resumption of the IPL is 88, 38, 30, 45 and now 101 not out.

There hasn't been a single failure so far and his partnerships with Faf du Plessis (25) have been the cornerstone of CSK's good batting performance.

That none of their retired stars, like Suresh Raina, skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu, all IPL heavyweights in their own right, haven't had much contribution with the bat, isn't affecting them primarily because of du Plessis and Gaikwad's power-packed starts.

On Saturday, they added 47 for the first wicket while they conjured up 71 against RCB, 74 against KKR and 75 against SunRisers Hyderabad.