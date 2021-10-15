Bumrah Visits 'Theatre of Dreams'

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah is all smiles at the Old Trafford football stadium in Manchester. Photographs: Kind courtesy Manchester United/Twitter

Manchester United posted pictures of India's fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah visiting the Old Trafford football stadium.

The pace bowler is likely to have visited the ManU home in September during India's tour of England. The fifth and final Test between England and India at Old Trafford in Manchester was cancelled over COVID-19 fears.

Bumrah, who is currently in the UAE following the Mumbai Indians's exit from IPL 2021, will next be seen in action on October 24 in the T20 World Cup game against Pakistan.

ManU were delighted to welcome the pace sensation to their home, which is across the road from the Old Trafford cricket ground. They gifted Boom Boom a special Manchester United No 93 jersey with his name on it.

'A special visit to Old Trafford for @BCCI star @JaspritBumrah93!', ManU tweeted on Thursday.







Boom Boom thanked ManU for taking good care of him and his wife Sanjana Ganesan during their visit. 'Thank you for your hospitality, @ManUtd!' Bumrah tweeted. 'It was a great afternoon at the Theatre of Dreams.'