PHOTOS: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Last updated on: October 05, 2020 22:30 IST

Images from Monday's IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, in Dubai.

IMAGE: Marcus Stoinis rallied Delhi Capitals with a breezy knock of 53 from 26 balls in Monday’s IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, in Dubai. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis hammered a blistering 53 and Prithvi Shaw smashed 42 runs to enable Delhi Capitals post a competitive 196 for 4 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League match, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, on Monday.

Stoinis, dropped on 30 by Yuzvendra Chahal, made Royal Challengers pay dearly for the lapse as he raced to 53 off just 26 balls, hitting two towering sixes and six fours.

Shaw, however, missed what would have been a well-deserved half-century.

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw gave Delhi Capitals a brisk start, scoring 42 off 23 balls. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Invited to bat, Shaw gave the Delhi Capitals a blazing start, hitting three fours off pacer Isuru Udana in the first over of the match. His innings was laced with five boundaries and two maximums.

The opening duo of Shikhar Dhawan (32 off 28-balls) and Shaw put up a 68-run stand and looked to go the distance before the Royal Challengers bowlers staged a splendid comeback.

Mohammed Siraj celebrates with captain Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Mohammed Siraj provided the first breakthrough for the team, dismissing the dangerous-looking Shaw.

After Udana accounted for Dhawan, young Devdutt Padikkal pulled off an excellent catch at the boundary to dismiss Delhi Capitals’s in-form skipper Shreyas Iyer (11).

Stoinis and Rishabh Pant (37) then got into the recovery act immediately and put up an 89-run partnership.

Shimron Hetmyer also played a short cameo, the Guyanese hitting a six in the last over.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant is bowled by Mohammed Siraj. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Siraj (2/34 in 4 overs) was the most impressive Royal Challengers bowler, picking the key wickets off Shaw and Pant.

Navdeep Saini was the most expensive. The pacer went for 18 runs in his third over. He had a rough day, conceding 48 runs in his three overs.

After an expensive first over, Chahal pulled things back but couldn't provide a breakthrough for his team.

Playing in place of Adam Zampa, Moeen Ali (1/21) and Udana (1/40) claimed a wicket each, while Washington Sundar (0/20 in four overs) was the most economical.