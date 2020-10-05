IPL: Big blow for SRH as Bhuvneshwar ruled out with injury

Source:

October 05, 2020 17:40 IST

IMAGE: SunRisers Hyderabad pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar suffered a hip injury during the IPL match against Chennai Super Kings on Friday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

SunRisers Hyderabad suffered a huge blow as pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League with a hip injury which he sustained during the match against Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on Friday.

Sources in the team confirmed that Bhuvneshwar will miss the remainder of the 13th edition of IPL due to the injury.



"Bhuvi will not be able to take further part in this year's tournament as he has been ruled out with a hip injury. A big blow for sure as he is someone who leads the bowling unit and is also an integral part of the leadership group on the ground," the source told ANI.



The India pacer suffered the injury and walked off the field in the 19th over.



SunRisers captain David Warner had said that he didn't have much idea on the injury's severity as he was on the field and would have to check with the physio.



"I am not too sure, have to speak to the physio, can answer this ques when we have more information," Warner had said after the match.



At the toss in the next game against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, Warner had said that it looked like the pacer would miss a couple of games.



But the hip injury could see him miss the entire season and it remains to be seen if he recovers in time for India's Test series in Australia that follows the IPL.



India will travel to Australia for a four-match Test series, followed by a limited-overs series.