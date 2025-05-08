HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PBKS-MI IPL match in Dharamsala moved to Ahmedabad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
May 08, 2025 15:55 IST

Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad

IMAGE: Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians will battle it out at the Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad, in the afternoon on May 11. Photograph: BCCI

The IPL match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, scheduled for May 11 in Dharamsala, has been shifted to Ahmedabad owing to closure of the hill town's airport in the wake of military action against terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

Gujarat Cricket Association secretary Anil Patel confirmed the development.

The match will be played in the afternoon.

 

"BCCI requested us and we accepted. Mumbai Indians are arriving later today and travel plans of Punjab Kings will be known later," said Patel.

Punjab Kings play Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala on Thursday.

The Dharamsala airport has been closed for commercial flights at least until May 10 in the wake of India's military strikes on terrorist infrastructure inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

It remains to be seen how both Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals are ferried out of Dharamsala with the flight operations shut in the picturesque town. With Chandigarh airport also closed, teams need to find a way to get to Delhi.

Like Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals are also scheduled to play on May 11 when they face Gujarat Titans at home.

A Punjab Kings official said the BCCI is yet to inform the franchise on the venue change.

"We have not heard from the BCCI yet. We can only figure out the travel plans once we have full clarity."

Punjab Kings are on course to make their first IPL play-offs since 2014.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
