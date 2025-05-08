Can KKR enter play-offs? We can still qualify: Rahane

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Source: PTI
May 08, 2025 14:35 IST

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni share a light moment after the IPL match at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders are on the brink of elimination from the Indian Premier League after losing to Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday, but captain Ajinkya Rahane remains hopeful.

With just two matches remaining, the maximum KKR can finish with is 15 points, while a safe number for play-off qualification is 18.

“I think on 15 points, we can still qualify. We still got to think positive. We have two games left, one against (Sunrisers) Hyderabad and then (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) Bangalore," said Rahane.

 

“So, as a team, we have to be positive, think about how can we win the next two games. We are playing very good cricket.

"Last three games were really good. This one didn't go to our plan, but, again, as a team, we are coming back.”

KKR's qualification hopes will also depend on Mumbai Indians losing both their remaining matches and staying on 14 points.

Since one of MI's fixtures is against Delhi Capitals (currently on 13), that result would lift DC to 15 as well, setting up a potential Net Run-Rate battle for the final play-off spot between KKR and DC.

An alternative scenario could see Punjab Kings losing all three of their remaining games.

In that case, MI could move beyond 15, while DC, PBKS and KKR could all finish on 15, leading to a three-way NRR showdown.

KKR's bowlers had CSK struggling at 60 for 5 in the powerplay on a turning Eden pitch, but they could not bundle them out.

Backing the bowling unit, Rahane felt they weren't at fault and believed they were short by about 15 runs with the bat.

"(Shivam) Dube and Dewald (Brevis)… they were brave; they took their chances and that paid off.

"I thought we still came back into the game really well. We picked up five wickets initially and they had a very good partnership. But, after that, we knew that (with) a couple of wickets, we can still come back into the game and that was the plan.

“As a bowling unit, we did that pretty well. Six balls, eight runs, MS Dhoni in strike… it's tough sometimes, you know. He can hit a good ball for a six and that's what happened. Dre (Andre Russell) tried the yorker; it was a pretty good ball, but went for a six," he said about the last-over.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
Indian Premier League 2025

