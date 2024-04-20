Rahul, Ruturaj fined Rs 12 lakh each for slow over-rate

IMAGE: Skippers Ruturaj Gaikwad and K L Rahul before the start of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul and his Chennai Super Kings counterpart Ruturaj Gaikwad have been fined Rs 12 lakh each as their teams maintained a slow over-rate in their Indian Premier League match in Lucknow on Friday.

Playing at home, LSG beat defending champions CSK by eight wickets.

As it was the teams’ first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, both Rahul and Ruturaj were fined Rs 12 lakh.

"Mr KL Rahul, Captain, Lucknow Super Giants has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 34 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Chennai Super Kings at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow," read an IPL statement.

Regarding the other penalised player, the IPL said, "Mr Ruturaj Gaikwad, Captain, Chennai Super Kings has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 34 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow."

Openers Rahul and Quinton de Kock, who scored classy fifties on a slow pitch, produced a chasing masterclass to power LSG to a comfortable win over CSK.

Asked to bat first, Ravindra Jadeja came up with a solid unbeaten 57 before Moeen Ali (30 off 20) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (28 off 9) went on a six-hitting spree to take CSK to a fighting 176 for 6.

In reply, Rahul (82) and De Kock (54) batted with authority during their match-winning alliance of 134, the highest partnership for any wicket at the Ekana Stadium, as LSG scored 180 for 2 in 19 overs to recover from back-to-back defeats and consolidate their position in the table.

CSK, who came into the match with twin wins, on the other hand, slumped to their third loss in this IPL.